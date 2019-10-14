Small Community with a Big Community Feel Coming to UWG

Spectra Student Living is bringing UWG students another off-campus housing option with Octiv Row coming August 2020. Octiv Row will offer a two bedroom two bath for $649 per bedroom and a four-bedroom four bath for $529 per bedroom.

Spectra Student Living is a development investor and management company based out of Indianapolis. It has properties at IEPY, Ferris State University, Warner University, and UWG will be the fourth to its portfolio.

Octiv Row will be located across the Village at West Georgia at 151 Cunningham Drive. It will consist of eight buildings that will bed 160 students total.

Octiv Row will offer a part-time pre-leasing trailer where students can enquire about leasing options or other information they need. The ClubHouse will be the first building constructed and will take over the role of the pre-leasing trailer as well as give students a feel to what Octiv Row has to offer. Pre-leasing will begin on Oct. 15, 2019, with move-in day scheduled for August 7, 2020.

Each room will be individually leased out and the apartment will come fully furnished with memory foam beds and a private bathroom with each bedroom. All utilities are packaged in the rent and there will be no overages in the water bills along with an individualized electric program for each resident.

If students want to lease one bedroom without a roomate Octiv Row offers a roommate matching program that consists of a survey with about 30 questions to match students with the best possible person. If the survey doesn’t lead to a match then Octiv Row will lock the remaining door in the apartment to avoid forcing people together.

Photo Credits: Spectra Apartments.

“We try to eliminate the problems before they become a problem,” said Ryan Clasey, Director of Asset Management for Spectra Student Living. “We want you to come in and not worry about roommate issues or paying bills. We want you to focus on studying, enjoying college and being comfortable in your apartment.”

Neat amenities that Octiv Row will offer are cell phone charging stations inside the kitchen countertops for phones compatible with wireless charging. The clubhouse will have features such as a YouTube room with a camera, a microphone, specialized lighting and green background for effects as well as a conference room with Skype capabilities. The entertainment room will have a TV wall that has four 65’ TVs that will connect to make one giant TV. Any resident can utilize these features for a class project or just to have fun with.

“We believe in an up to date technologically advanced apartment,” said Clasey. “And we believe in customer service in an environment the will not only harbor academic success but also give you guys (students) an experience that you will enjoy.

“Even though we are a small community we want to give students the big community feel and the big community experience. Customer service and experience is what is going to set us apart. We want to spoil you,” said Clasey.

