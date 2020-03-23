UWG Women’s Basketball drops GSC Opener

The UWG Wolves women’s basketball team opened up the first round of the Gulf Southern Conference Tournament against the Delta State Lady Statesmen in Cleveland, MS. The Wolves, winners in their last four contests, averaged 77.2 points per game this season landing them as the six seed in the tournament. Delta State, known for their consistent defense, went into the tournament as the number three seed and showed up determined to play.

The Wolves hung with the Lady Statesmen throughout the first half. UWG shot 38% from the field and 27% from behind the arc and defended well overall, holding Delta State to 38% from the field and only 17% from the three-point line. However, the Lady Statesmen led the Wolves 38-31 at the half.

After some costly turnovers to begin the second half for UWG, Delta State capitalized on the other end of the court. Offensively, the Lady Statesmen wasted no time putting up points as they outscored the Wolves 27-16 in the third quarter. The Wolves struggled to shoot the ball consistently in the second half, giving Delta State a comfortable lead heading into the final quarter. Overall, the Wolves struggled to contain the Lady Statesmen in the second half and were outscored 46-31. Delta State converted on 32 of their 71 attempted shots while also shooting 83% from the free-throw line.

Delta State came out victorious by a 84-62 score. The Wolves ended the day shooting 35% from the field, 13% from the three-point line and 69% from the free throw line. Delta State has been known for their defense throughout the season and delivered that reputation, as they forced 18 turnovers, blocked seven shots and had 11 steals on the day. They recorded 18 points off miscues by the Wolves, which led them to keep adding to their lead throughout the second half. The Lady Statesmen led for roughly 30 minutes of the game.

The Wolves were offensively led by both Edley Drawhorn and Taylor Brown. Drawhorn, a senior from Virginia Beach came off a stellar performance against Shorter University scoring 21 points. Against the Lady Statesmen, she shot 50% from the field while scoring 13 points and recording seven rebounds. Drawhorn was second on the team in scoring this year, posting 360 points and averaging 12.9 points per game.

Brown, a sophomore from Carrollton, was the leading scorer for the Wolves in the game. She contributed on both ends of the court, shooting 42% from the field and converted on five of her seven free throw attempts. She collected four rebounds to go with her 15 points.

The team finishes their season with an overall record of 18-11, while posting an 11-9 regular season conference record in its 10th season under head coach Scott Groninger.

Comments

comments