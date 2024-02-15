Film Race Springs into Action, Sparking Creativity and Competition Aimed at the Big Screen

Keshawn Allen

Students both in and out of the film department will get the opportunity on February 22nd to showcase their own movies this semester to other film students and professors. Later this month, the students can present their movies, documentaries and short films at the UWG Film Race. The film race is an event in which students can express their art. Students gather equipment and make movies for them to get recognition for their underrated talents.

While a relatively new event since its first inception last year, it has already achieved a remarkable feat due to the number of participants it takes to make it run perfectly. Currently, the Film Race is run by UWG’s School of Communication, Film and Media Department (SCFM). The SCFM utilizes the race to allow students with majors and minors in this department to get hands-on experience and expand their abilities in making a film. It allows them to win awards for certain aspects of the movie they made. Many students gather some experience regarding hands-on expertise as they do their assignments.

“This is my third film race that I’ve been part of,” said film student and filmmaker Ricky Selph. “It helps better my craft and helps me become a filmmaker.”

Not only will this be a positive for the many students in the SCFM, but it will also benefit students in the drama and art department. When it comes to filmmaking, it takes much more than just a camera to complete the entire project. There will need to be actors in those films. Since the university has a full and talented drama department, many theater students can better perfect their craft by acting in films made by other students. Even students in other parts of the fine arts department can benefit from the race if they choose to use certain pieces of artwork they want professionally made.

Overall, this event brings a lot of positivity to the students in many different majors. The ones who benefit primarily from it are the students who are going to be working behind the scenes, shooting, setting up and editing the films.

As art is seen as being subjective, there are no limitations to who can and cannot produce art and tell a story with documentaries and movies. Many genres, such as comedy and drama, will be shown at the screening on the night of the Film Race, which is open for all students and faculty.

If anyone wants to participate in watching the race this semester, it will occur on February 22nd at 5 p.m. in Miller Hall