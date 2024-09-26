Passion Meets Performance with UWG Idol

Breanna Tillie

Music is powerful. It may serve as a source of comfort when times are difficult as the lyrics to a song seem to almost perfectly convey the emotions inside of a person. Strong and powerful communities are formed when people enjoy similar music artists, and attending concerts can create memorable experiences that last a lifetime. The healing power of music is why it is often referred to as being “a universal language.”

The Student Musicians’ Collab at the University of West Georgia seeks to support musicians and lovers of music in hosting the first annual “UWG Idol” event. Sign ups for the event were held in the TLC on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, but remain available through Oct.4 by messaging the organization directly on Instagram @smc_uwg.

“We’re going to be looking to get a couple of rooms to hold auditions,” said Dalton Bloom, president of the SMC. “Once auditions happen, we’ll know who’s serious and how many people we have. When we have the actual events and they’re performing in front of a live crowd, the crowd is going to be able to vote at the end of the night on who stays and who goes.”

Those who make it to the finals in the competition will be rewarded with an opportunity that many singers aspire to experience, and the winner of the competition will be especially rewarded.

“The last two competitions, which will be the final three and final two competitors, they will be performing with a live band,” said Bloom. “So instead of finding a karaoke track to sign along to, we’ll get some people together to learn the tracks they’re trying to sing, and we’ll make it happen. The winner of the competition will get a cash prize. Right now, we’re looking to do at least $300.”

However, those who do not make it to the finals are still allowed to and encouraged to be a part of SMC, as they still seek to encourage live performers in the local area.

“There are a lot of talented musicians out there in the community and on campus that don’t get the attention that they deserve because nobody knows that there are live shows,” said Bloom. “We encourage them to get out there and support local music and to get out there themselves.”

Bloom was motivated to get involved with the SMC by his passion for music and love of the art.

“I was in a metal band that toured around the midwest for a little bit,” said Bloom. “We had a great time. I fell in love with the community of people I met up there. But as it happens, the band broke up. But I was thinking, why don’t I try to do something here? There’s a lot of talent here.”

The SMC is not exclusive only for musicians, but it is open to anyone with an interest in the industry.

“People hear ‘Student Musicians’ Collab’ and assume that it’s only for musicians, but it’s not,” said Bloom. “We’ve got room for people who do graphic design, photography, videography, social media presence, public relations, people who are interested in the recording aspect of things, people who are interested in managing groups that may or may not form out of this club, pretty much anything that could form out of the music industry.

Bloom encourages all who share a passion for music to join the SMC and build community.

“If we don’t do anything, we support local musicians and we support the talent we have on campus,” said Bloom. “It’s a judgment free zone, a safe space, feel free to create whatever you want. The biggest thing that music is fueled by is imagination.”