WOLF Radio Encourages Voter Participation on College Radio Day

Abbie Klein

On Oct. 4, the 14th annual World College Radio Day will take place, a tradition that UWG’s WOLF Radio has participated in for over a decade. This year’s theme of the event is “The Soundtrack of Democracy,” which WOLF Radio will use to give resources supporting voter education and helping as many students as possible to register for the Nov. 5 election before the deadline.

College Radio Day was originally founded in 2010 by Dr. Rob Quickie and Peter Kreten. The mission was to raise awareness for creative programming in colleges. Two years later, the program became international after Latin America and the Caribbean showed interest in participating. Since then over 600 college radio stations across 30 countries all over the world with UWG being one of them have participated. UWG has won multiple awards from the program including “Best On-Air Programming” and “Spirit of College Radio Day Award.”

“The whole theme around The Sound of Democracy is really cool,” said Amerie Triplett, Social Media Manager for WOLF Radio. “Since the elections are coming up, at the radio remote on College Radio Day, WOLF Radio will have places people can learn more about voting and make sure they’re set for elections to get their voices heard.”

On Oct. 1, WOLF radio will have all of their voter information available on QR codes inside their radio remote which will be in Love Valley from 10-2 p.m. for the event.

“The radio remote is just our white tents on campus,” said Triplett. “We’ll be playing music and celebrating underneath it for College Radio Day. Anyone can stop by whenever to check it out.”

Students are encouraged to stop by and support WOLF Radio anytime throughout the scheduled event. Like many of the organizations on campus, WOLF Radio is entirely student run. WOLF Radio has several different shows and podcasts that students run and produce themselves. In addition to voter education, College Radio Day gives the opportunity for other UWG students to learn more about college radio and what it offers.

“Because of fall break, campus will be celebrating on October first instead of celebrating on the fourth,” said Triplett.

The earlier celebration gives students the advantage of registering early and not having the stress of meeting registration dates on time. In Georgia, registration ends on the fifth Monday before the election, which falls on Oct. 7 this year.

To learn more about WOLF Radio visit https://thewolfuwg.com or visit their Instagram page @thewolfuwg. Information on all College Radio Day activities is available on Instagram @collegeradioday.