Pop Artist Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Courtney Bixby





Kayleigh Amstutz, professionally known as Chappell Roan as an ode to her grandfather, became a top pop artist after many of her songs such as “Pink Pony Club” and “Hot to Go!” gained popularity on social media. After her Best New Artist win at the VMA awards, she got emotional reading her speech from her diary and dedicated the win to the queer and trans community who fuel pop music stating, “I see you, I am one of you.”

Roan began in the music industry at the age of 16 when she was uploading cover songs on Youtube and was signed to Atlantic Records at 17. Roan moved to Los Angeles where she struggled to find work due to the pandemic, but was able to successfully make her way in the music industry. Her debut album recently sat at number one on the U.S. ITunes chart, beating out artists such as Taylor Swift, opening the door for many opportunities such as her Coachella debut. She partnered with makeup artist Donni Davy at Coachella and performed in her drag queen inspired look.

In 2022 Roan was able to start producing songs with songwriter and producer Daniel Nigro who is well known for his work with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. By the end of the year, she had released four new songs. The new songs each have music videos fully funded by Roan and her friends with the goal of having fun while producering her music. Roan was able to open shows for artists such as Olivia Rodrigio and Fletcher, and even gained about 17 million listeners on spotify in just over a year until she eventually announced her own tour. She is now signed with Island Records.

Roan is popular for being an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. Her lyrics cover all of the heartwarming and dramatic moments of love and identity. Many of her music videos and concert looks are inspired by the drag community and highlight her queer identity. During her concerts she encourages fans to dress up to match the theme of the night influenced by her songs and drag persona. Roan is also known for her catchy tune “Hot to Go!” and shared a dance that went viral on social media. Even popular artist Elton John has recognized her talent stating that she has mastered the art of performing.

The artist has also advocated for mental health as she just recently shared her diagnosis of depression and bipolar disorder that she received at a young age. While on her Midwest Princess tour she spoke out about her struggles of doing daily activities while having to worry about fans and security. Roan advocates for seeing a therapist and setting clear boundaries for herself while in the music industry.

Roan will continue her tour and will be visiting the southeastern U.S. in early October featuring her latest album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.