Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton
New restaurants emerge in the city of Carrollton often. However, there are not many restaurants that serve hot, fresh Hibachi in a matter of minutes. Hibachi Express opened in early October on Bankhead Highway. Without any advertising, this restaurant has had great business and been very busy. During the weekends, […]
UWG’S first annual Film Festival
The Southern Sunset Undergraduate Film Festival (SSUFF) is a new film festival for students around the southeast to share their films and screenplays. Created by UWG film students overseen by festival director Stacy Barton, SSUFF is composed of seven southeast regional states competing for awards in several categories. “I feel […]
Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel
Taco Bell in East Carrollton closes for its second remodel. On Monday, Oct. 24, the establishment was seen with “Closed for Remodel” on the Taco Bell sign post. CW Hayes will complete the remodel, and workers have been seen on the premises. The Taco Bell “Bell” has already been removed. […]
Donald Trump wins presidential race
Well, it’s all over. Donald J. Trump, former reality TV star and businessman, will be the 45th president of the United States. He beat former First Lady, senator and Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, during the 2016 Presidential Election. Clinton conceded the election via […]
First time voting for UWG students
The general election is rapidly approaching and many first time voters have or are expecting to receive a confirmation of voter registration. UWG voices the importance of using the right to vote and helps make the process easy for students. For many, this is the first time voting in a […]
Tia Tuggle Has Always Been a Queen
Tia Tuggle, junior, recently ran for UWG Homecoming Queen, but did not win the title. She was the runner up and did not care much for the title “UWG Homecoming Queen.” Instead, her motive was to represent the minorities and to get a certain message across. “I am a black […]
Veterans Day at UWG honors our Heroes
With Veterans Day around the corner, the UWG Center for Adult Learners and Veterans (CALV) gears its focus on those who have served and protected our country. CALV has a number of events planned for the week of Veterans day to honor our nation’s Veterans. Their work, however extends well […]