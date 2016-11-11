Raging wildfires affect West Georgia from a distance UWG Students and other Carrollton natives were greeted by an unpleasant smoky smell caused by the North Georgia Wildfires late last week. Visibility was reduced, and air quality suffered as a change in wind direction carried dust and ash particles... November 11, 2016 / no comments

Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton New restaurants emerge in the city of Carrollton often. However, there are not many restaurants that serve hot, fresh Hibachi in a matter of minutes. Hibachi Express opened in early October on Bankhead Highway. Without any advertising, this... November 11, 2016 / no comments

The 2016 Wolves The West Georgia Wolves ended their season against the West Florida Argonauts. After a season filled with such high hopes, National Championship aspirations ended in an ended earlier than most would have expected. The Wolves were plagued... November 11, 2016 / no comments

UWG’S first annual Film Festival The Southern Sunset Undergraduate Film Festival (SSUFF) is a new film festival for students around the southeast to share their films and screenplays. Created by UWG film students overseen by festival director Stacy Barton, SSUFF is composed... November 11, 2016 / no comments

Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel Taco Bell in East Carrollton closes for its second remodel. On Monday, Oct. 24, the establishment was seen with “Closed for Remodel” on the Taco Bell sign post. CW Hayes will complete the remodel, and workers have been seen on the premises.... November 10, 2016 / no comments

Donald Trump wins presidential race Well, it’s all over. Donald J. Trump, former reality TV star and businessman, will be the 45th president of the United States. He beat former First Lady, senator and Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, during... November 10, 2016 / no comments

UWG To Offer New Film Course UWG will offer a new film course for students next semester. The creators of the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) came to UWG Nov. 1. Executive director Jeff Stepakoff and Director of Strategic Partnership Greg O’Bradovich came to encourage students... November 10, 2016 / no comments

First time voting for UWG students The general election is rapidly approaching and many first time voters have or are expecting to receive a confirmation of voter registration. UWG voices the importance of using the right to vote and helps make the process easy for students. For... November 8, 2016 / no comments

Four Ideas for Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is the time where families and friend gather to give thanks for one another. Instead of carving the turkey and passing the cranberry sauce, there are other ways to celebrate this holiday than just around the dinner table. You and... November 4, 2016 / no comments