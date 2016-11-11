 
  • Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton
  • UWG’S first annual Film Festival
  • Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel
  • Donald Trump wins presidential race
  • Tia Tuggle Has Always Been a Queen
  • Veterans Day at UWG honors our Heroes
Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton

Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton

New restaurants emerge in the city of Carrollton often. However, there are not many restaurants that serve hot, fresh Hibachi in a matter of minutes. Hibachi Express opened in early October on Bankhead Highway. Without any advertising, this restaurant has had great business and been very busy. During the weekends, […]

November 11, 2016 / no comments

UWG’S first annual Film Festival

UWG’S first annual Film Festival

The Southern Sunset Undergraduate Film Festival (SSUFF) is a new film festival for students around the southeast to share their films and screenplays. Created by UWG film students overseen by festival director Stacy Barton, SSUFF is composed of seven southeast regional states competing for awards in several categories. “I feel […]

November 11, 2016 / no comments

Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel

Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel

Taco Bell in East Carrollton closes for its second remodel. On Monday, Oct. 24, the establishment was seen with “Closed for Remodel” on the Taco Bell sign post. CW Hayes will complete the remodel, and workers have been seen on the premises. The Taco Bell “Bell” has already been removed. […]

November 10, 2016 / no comments

Donald Trump wins presidential race

Donald Trump wins presidential race

  Well, it’s all over. Donald J. Trump, former reality TV star and businessman, will be the 45th president of the United States. He beat former First Lady, senator and Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, during the 2016 Presidential Election. Clinton conceded the election via […]

November 10, 2016 / no comments

First time voting for UWG students

The general election is rapidly approaching and many first time voters have or are expecting to receive a confirmation of voter registration. UWG voices the importance of using the right to vote and helps make the process easy for students. For many, this is the first time voting in a […]

November 8, 2016 / no comments

Tia Tuggle Has Always Been a Queen

Tia Tuggle Has Always Been a Queen

Tia Tuggle, junior, recently ran for UWG Homecoming Queen, but did not win the title. She was the runner up and did not care much for the title “UWG Homecoming Queen.” Instead, her motive was to represent the minorities and to get a certain message across. “I am a black […]

November 4, 2016 / no comments

Veterans Day at UWG honors our Heroes

Veterans Day at UWG honors our Heroes

With Veterans Day around the corner, the UWG Center for Adult Learners and Veterans (CALV) gears its focus on those who have served and protected our country. CALV has a number of events planned for the week of Veterans day to honor our nation’s Veterans. Their work, however extends well […]

November 4, 2016 / no comments

 

News »

Raging wildfires affect West Georgia from a distance

UWG Students and other Carrollton natives were greeted by an unpleasant smoky smell caused by the North Georgia Wildfires late last week. Visibility was reduced,...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton

New restaurants emerge in the city of Carrollton often. However, there are not many restaurants that serve hot, fresh Hibachi...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel

Taco Bell in East Carrollton closes for its second remodel. On Monday, Oct. 24, the establishment was seen with “Closed...

November 10, 2016 / no comments

Donald Trump wins presidential race

  Well, it’s all over. Donald J. Trump, former reality TV star and businessman, will be the 45th president of the...

November 10, 2016 / no comments

Veterans Day at UWG honors our Heroes

With Veterans Day around the corner, the UWG Center for Adult Learners and Veterans (CALV) gears its focus on those who have...

November 4, 2016 / no comments

 

A&E »

UWG’S first annual Film Festival

UWG’S first annual Film Festival

The Southern Sunset Undergraduate Film Festival (SSUFF) is a new film festival for...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

UWG Fashion Show Beams Creativity

UWG organization Models and Business hosted their first fashion show Thursday October...

November 4, 2016 / no comments

 

Switchfoot and Relient K at the Tabernacle

Switchfoot and Relient K at the Tabernacle

Before furthering their journey across the U.S., alternative rock band Relient...

November 4, 2016 / no comments

 
 

Opinion »

Novel “Wrecked” addresses sexual assault

In her new novel, Wrecked, Maria Padian draws attention to the controversial issue...

November 3, 2016 / no comments

 

Black cats and superstition

Black cats and superstition

For decades, black cats have made an impression on multiple cultures due to ancient...

October 28, 2016 / no comments

 

America needs Millennials to vote

I am an elder member of the wolf clan. I’m retired and have audited classes at...

October 22, 2016 / no comments

 
 

Sports »

The 2016 Wolves

The West Georgia Wolves ended their season against the West Florida Argonauts. After...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

A new quarterback in town

A new quarterback in town

The UWG Wolves have found their future quarterback in redshirt freshman Willie Candler....

November 3, 2016 / 1 comment

 

Wolves Hold High Expectations with Season Tip Off Nearing

Wolves Hold High Expectations with Season Tip Off Nearing

The defending Gulf South Conference (GSC) champions expect big things this upcoming...

October 22, 2016 / no comments

 
 
 

Most Recent

Raging wildfires affect West Georgia from a distance

UWG Students and other Carrollton natives were greeted by an unpleasant smoky smell caused by the North Georgia Wildfires late last week. Visibility was reduced, and air quality suffered as a change in wind direction carried dust and ash particles...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton

Hibachi Express comes to Carrollton

New restaurants emerge in the city of Carrollton often. However, there are not many restaurants that serve hot, fresh Hibachi in a matter of minutes. Hibachi Express opened in early October on Bankhead Highway. Without any advertising, this...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

The 2016 Wolves

The West Georgia Wolves ended their season against the West Florida Argonauts. After a season filled with such high hopes, National Championship aspirations ended in an ended earlier  than most would have expected. The Wolves were plagued...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

UWG’S first annual Film Festival

UWG’S first annual Film Festival

The Southern Sunset Undergraduate Film Festival (SSUFF) is a new film festival for students around the southeast to share their films and screenplays. Created by UWG film students overseen by festival director Stacy Barton, SSUFF is composed...

November 11, 2016 / no comments

 

Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel

Taco Bell Closed for Second Remodel

Taco Bell in East Carrollton closes for its second remodel. On Monday, Oct. 24, the establishment was seen with “Closed for Remodel” on the Taco Bell sign post. CW Hayes will complete the remodel, and workers have been seen on the premises....

November 10, 2016 / no comments

 

Donald Trump wins presidential race

Donald Trump wins presidential race

  Well, it’s all over. Donald J. Trump, former reality TV star and businessman, will be the 45th president of the United States. He beat former First Lady, senator and Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, during...

November 10, 2016 / no comments

 

UWG To Offer New Film Course

UWG will offer a new film course for students next semester. The creators of the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) came to UWG Nov. 1. Executive director Jeff Stepakoff and Director of Strategic Partnership Greg O’Bradovich came to encourage students...

November 10, 2016 / no comments

 

First time voting for UWG students

The general election is rapidly approaching and many first time voters have or are expecting to receive a confirmation of voter registration. UWG voices the importance of using the right to vote and helps make the process easy for students. For...

November 8, 2016 / no comments

 

Four Ideas for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is the time where families and friend gather to give thanks for one another. Instead of carving the turkey and passing the cranberry sauce, there are other ways to celebrate this holiday than just around the dinner table. You and...

November 4, 2016 / no comments

 

Tia Tuggle Has Always Been a Queen

Tia Tuggle Has Always Been a Queen

Tia Tuggle, junior, recently ran for UWG Homecoming Queen, but did not win the title. She was the runner up and did not care much for the title “UWG Homecoming Queen.” Instead, her motive was to represent the minorities and to get a certain...

November 4, 2016 / no comments

 
 

« Older Entries

 
 

Subscribe to The West Georgian via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this newspaper and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Comment Policy

The West Georgian reserves the right to delete any comment that we find libelous, invades privacy, or otherwise impinges on media law concerns. We welcome your comments and thoughts on our articles. All comments go through The West Georgian website student administrators before they are published to the website. If you have any questions, please contact us at uwgpaper@gmail.com. Note that student editors are responsible for all content on the The West Georgian website.

RSS Campus Calendar

 