New Vending Machine Offering Free School Spirit Items

Carrollton, Ga — Students now have a new way to show their school spirit, through a vending machine in the College of Education.

Located in the front hallway of the Education Building, the machine offers free UWG-themed items, including necklaces, keychains and stuffed Wolfies.

Jessie Moss coordinator of strategic initiative in the College of Education said, “this is the first swag vending machine on campus.”

“The items we have are custom to the College of Education and West Georgia. We took something that was very much intended for one purpose and kind of made it something different. So that we can reach our students in a unique way,” said Moss.

Students can receive a token by following the College of Education on Instagram. They can then use the token to select a school spirit item from the machine.

“The original intention of the vending machine companies was to put books within school systems … we put our merch in our vending machine to get people excited about West Georgia,” said Moss.

“The method for receiving tokens will change each month,” according to Moss. Students can visit the College of Education’s front desk to learn the current requirements.

“So far Students are happy about the new vending machines are excited to get their hands on more tokens, said Moss.”