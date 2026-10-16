Nearly 2,000 Parking Tickets and New Parking Assignments: What Drivers Should Know

Carrollton, Ga– Parking changes at the University of West Georgia are affecting where students, faculty and staff can leave their vehicles this fall as the university adjusts parking assignments to provide commuters with more options during peak hours.

According to the UWG parking zone map, there are 5 parking zones for commuters with the most recent one being Lot 8. These zones are Lot 16, 2, 8, 7A, and 12A. All of these lots accommodate 4,329 commuters.

As of Oct. 9, 2026, Lots 5 and 6 are closed indefinitely for green space construction. Lot 8, near the Townsend Center, has changed from open-permit parking to commuter parking. University officials say assignments will continue to be adjusted based on feedback from students, faculty, and staff.

As parking assignments change, drivers also face citations for parking violations. University officials say 1,968 parking tickets have been issued since the fall 2026 semester began.

“Plate not visible, vehicle not registered with the university, student parking in faculty/staff, registration expires, and faculty/staff parking in student zones are the top five violations.” Assistant Vice President of Auxiliary Services Charles Cruey said.

To avoid parking in an unauthorized zone, drivers should check lot signs before leaving their vehicles. Open-permit parking is available at Lot 4, also known as Foggy Bottom; Tyus; the Coliseum; Z6, also known as West Commons; and UWG Outfitters. Drivers must still follow registration requirements and other parking regulations in these lots.

License plate visibility is another requirement under UWG’s updated parking system. On July 1, 2026, the university replaced parking hangtags with a system that uses a vehicle’s license plate as its parking permit. License plate recognition, or LPR, allows scanners to read plates and confirm vehicle registration.

With the system, “we are able to go through multiple lots, multiple times a day,” Cruey said.

For scanners to read the plates, drivers must park with their license plates facing the driving lane. Those who want to back into or pull through a parking space must purchase a $10 UWG front plate from the Campus Services office in the Momentum Center.

“Plate not visible” is among the most common violations Cruey identified, but drivers can receive citations for several other parking infractions.

License plate visibility is one of 18 parking violations outlined in an email statement from Heather Topping, Campus Services and Parking Manager. Fines range from $20 to $100, and some violations may result in a vehicle being impounded.

For a closer look at where drivers can and cannot park on campus, watch the video below featuring Charles Cruey explaining UWG’s parking rules.

The list includes:

Campus Parking Fines and Penalties

$100 fine + Impoundment Parking in a handicap space or falsely using a state disability hangtag $50 Fine + Impoundment Blocking a fire lane Parking in a reserved space Blocking a service or roadway Occupying an EV spot without charging $35 Fine + Impoundment Parking on sidewalks, lawn, or Athletic fields Parking in a prohibited curb or loading areas Exceeding non-amp time limits Double Parking (no Impoundment) Parking in an Unauthorized parking zone (no Impoundment) $20 Fine (no impoundment) Failing to register or renew vehicle Providing incorrect license plate data License plate not visible from driving lane (without UWG front plate) Parking against the flow of traffic Using amp parking without app registration Exceeding time AMP time limit

Drivers who believe a citation contains a factual or administrative error can appeal online or in person at the Campus Services office beginning one business day after the citation is issued.

“There are several levers that are moving everything. The resident halls are being filled, how many of them are actually bringing vehicles. The commuter base begins to grow to, so we’ll have to evaluate.” Cruey said.